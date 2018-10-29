Jacksonville boy dressed as Bruce Hamilton for Halloween event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Local kids are already getting into the Halloween spirit and an 11-year-old Jacksonville boy may have the best costume yet!

11-year-old Alex chose to dress up as Channel 4's TV Anchor Bruce Hamilton! He dressed up for an event, hosted by Doors and More Community PedsCare.

Alex watches Channel 4 every morning with his mom.

"He loves watching the news every morning with me and I love that he loves watching it with me," Kristy Tiencken, Alex's mom, said.

His sister, who is also wheelchair bound, made the costume for him.

Keep being awesome, Alex! Channel 4 loves you.

