Jacksonville boy dressed as Bruce Hamilton for Halloween event

Alex, 11, is representing News4Jax this Halloween

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Local kids are already getting into the Halloween spirit and an 11-year-old Jacksonville boy may have the best costume yet!

11-year-old Alex chose to dress up as Channel 4's TV Anchor Bruce Hamilton! He dressed up for an event, hosted by Doors and More Community PedsCare.

Alex watches Channel 4 every morning with his mom. 

"He loves watching the news every morning with me and I love that he loves watching it with me," Kristy Tiencken, Alex's mom, said.  

His sister, who is also wheelchair bound, made the costume for him. 

Keep being awesome, Alex! Channel 4 loves you. 

