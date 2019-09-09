Jacksonville boy who spent birthday money on food for hurricane evacuees surprised with Disney trip

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville boy, who spent the money he saved all year to visit Disney World to buy food for Hurricane Dorian evacuees, received a fantastic surprise.

Jermaine Bell, 6, spent more than a year saving money for an upcoming birthday trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

However, hurricane Dorian changed Jermaine’s plans in a big way. Jermaine emptied his piggy bank to buy hundreds of hot dogs and serve them for free to Hurricane Dorian evacuees passing through their South Carolina town, CNN reports.

Millions of people have since been inspired by the story of this little boy’s selfless act of compassion.

The mouse himself heard what the six-year-old did and made a surprise visit to tell Jermaine that he and his family are going to Walt Disney World Resort after all!

The family will enjoy a VIP getaway at the vacation kingdom later this month, WDW News Today said.

