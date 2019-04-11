Positively Jax

Jacksonville bus driver goes extra mile for student's birthday

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bus driver Arletha Sherman gave one Jacksonville student a birthday she will never forget. 

Anna, a student at Sabal Palm Elementary in Jacksonville, was ready for a great day at school on her fifth birthday. Her bus arrived, but something special happened this time. 

Ms. Sherman had decorated the bus for Anna's birthday and gave her a princess crown. 

"Anna’s bus driver went all out to make Anna’s birthday special!" a post on Anna's Facebook page said. "This princess dress and tiara are gifts from her, she decorated the bus and gave Anna cards, toys and hair clips. Anna felt like a real princess going to school this morning!"⁣

You can tell her happy Anna is and what a great day she had. 

Anna's aunt told News4Jax that Sherman and Anna have a close relationship and that Anna is going to be her flower girl in her wedding later this year. 

