Jacksonville church steps up to meet back-to-school needs for families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of people showed up on Friday to the River Road Baptist Church for a huge clothing giveaway event in Hilliard. It's designed to help struggling families get kids ready to go back to school and help fill their needs.

Many people said they're thankful for the event put on the church, Farm Share, Kets to the Kingdom, Be the Change Northeast Florida, Retail Therapy of Fernandina Beach and countless volunteers.

"This is a blessing," said Belinda Cooper. "It benefits us to be able to provide clothing for our grandkids and our children for back to school. We've had a rough time this year so it really benefits us."

This is the 10th year that River Road Baptist Church has held the annual back-to-school clothing giveaway. Families can get clothes, shoes, backpacks, toys, and food, all for free. The church says it wants people to remember they're not alone.

"We just want people to know that other people care. You know, that there's always someone around that can help them, that's willing to help them. So, we just want them to know they're loved and they're not forgotten, and that we're here for them," Roxann Blackstock, with River Road Baptist Church, said.

For many, the giveaway is a lifesaver.

"Thank you so much for this. You have been a blessing to this family. We're so grateful," Joanne Daugherty said.

The church expects to help nearly 1,500 families this year. There will be another giveaway Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

River Road Baptist Church is located at 21067 County Road 121, Hilliard, Florida 32046.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.