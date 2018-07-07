Jacksonville families line up food donated by local supermarket chain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of families living in north Jacksonville lined up Saturday morning for a food giveaway in what's considered to be a food desert.

Earlier this month, the community's primary grocery store closed, making it much harder for local families to access healthy food.

People were filling up grocery carts full of potatoes, bananas, grapes, pasta sauce, rice, mac and cheese, broccoli and meat.

Harveys Supermarket donated more than $25,000 worth of fresh produce and nonperishable products during the mobile food pantry event at Paxin Revival Church.

More than 200 families were there to get some fresh food and stock their pantries. Something, the nonprofit organization, Feeding Northeast Florida says normally is a challenge for residents.

"There are a lot of people in this community who do not have access readily available to them so whether it's having to walk or take the bus there are no locations here in this community in which people can do that," said Frank Castillo, CEO Feeding Northeast Florida.

People like Joyce Robinson struggle to get around. She said she can relate to the difficulty in getting fresh food.

"It's hard to go around and get groceries. It ain't a picnic," Robinson said.

If you want to help feed people in Jacksonville, Harveys Supermarkets are accepting donations through Tuesday and every cent goes back to Feeding Northeast Florida to help feed the hungry.

