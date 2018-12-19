Jacksonville family receives special holiday delivery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jewish Family & Community Services is delivering presents to about 1,750 children involved in its programs this holiday season.

The Blair family was one of the families that received a special delivery.

Kelly Blair is recovering from addiction. She worked with a JFCS family services counselor to be reunited with her two daughters recently.

She is now sober and excited to build a new life with her 3-year-old and 2-year-old.

"Due to my addiction, we never really celebrated Christmas," Blair said. "So this is the first year that we actually get to celebrate the way that it's meant to be celebrated -- as a family and together."

The organization says it has collected baskets of toys for more than 1,450 kids, but there are still nearly 300 children who need to be "adopted" for the Holiday Gift Giving program.

For more information, go to jfcsjax.org.

