Jacksonville family will soon have new home thanks to Jaguars, TIAA Bank

LaTasha Williams and her children pose with Jaxson de Ville and ROAR of the Jaguars cheerleaders. (Photo courtesy: "One Team. One Home." iniative)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning for a Jacksonville family's new home marked the launch of the "One Team. One Home." initiative.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, along with TIAA Bank and Habitat for Humanity of Jacksonville (HabiJax), teamed up for the initiative to build or repair 100 homes in Northeast Florida over the next five years.

LaTasha Williams, a mother of five children, is the first of many new homeowners benefiting from the initiative. Wednesday was an emotional day for Williams, who teared up during the groundbreaking for her new home in a Northwest Jacksonville community.

"It means a lot," Williams told News4Jax. "My kids will have their own home, something they'll grow up in, something their mom worked very hard on and they can look back and say, 'My mom did it for us.'"

As part of the "One Team. One Home." initiative, TIAA Bank and the Jaguars will help fund construction for the new home. Williams will have to pay the mortgage once she moves in.

"(It's) something that I'm proud to see at the end of the day. This is what I did. I worked hard for this. I didn't stop. I didn't give up," Williams said. "I pushed forward through all the things I've endured through the process."

To become eligible for the program, Williams worked with HabiJax, completing 300 sweat equity hours and improving her credit score -- all while working.

Jaguars and TIAA Bank officials broke ground on the new Williams family home Wednesday, and construction will begin in mid-September. The house is expected to be completed by early December -- just in time for the holidays.

TIAA Bank and Jaguars officials break ground on LaTasha Williams' home. (Photo courtesy: "One Team. One Home." iniative)

Williams and her children have already started thinking about how they're going to decorate the place. While Williams is thinking of paint colors and decor, her eldest daughter, 12-year-old Serenity Bivens, is looking forward to having her own room and having some preteen privacy from her brothers and sisters.

"I want personal space," Serenity said.

Former Jaguars players, ROAR of the Jaguars cheerleaders and Jaxson de Ville were at the event to congratulate the family.

Williams' house is just the first of 100 homes that will either be built or repaired as part of a $2 million, five-year commitment by the "One Team. One Home." initiative.

