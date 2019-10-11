Jacksonville fire chief thanks security guard who saved wounded firefighter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a veteran fire captain was slashed and stabbed by a patient, Chief Keith Powers with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personally thanked the security guard credited with helping save the firefighter's life.

On Thursday, Powers went to UF Health to meet and thank Davay Kinsey. Her quick thinking saved Captain Norris' life.

On behalf of the JFRD family, Chief Keith Powers went to @UFHealthJax to meet & thank Davay Kinsey, the quick thinking security guard who helped save our Captain Norris’ life after he & his partner were stabbed by a patient on a run Tuesday. @FirehouseNews @CityofJax @lennycurry pic.twitter.com/71kEgcgRzd — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) October 11, 2019

Investigators said Norris and his partner were stabbed by a patient Tuesday night. The other firefighter, Engineer Vinnie Harper, was treated for a cut to his leg and released from the hospital.

According to a spokesperson for JFRD, Norris was still in the intensive care unit Thursday. Norris was said to be doing well and in good spirits.

Tony Harris is facing two counts of aggravated battery on a firefighter and resisting arrest. A judge set his bond at just over $1 million.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.