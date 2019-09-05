Positively Jax

Jacksonville firefighters rescue baby squirrel named 'Storm'

Lt. Will Spicer, husband of News4Jax reporter Ashley Spicer, is adopting him

By Garrett Pelican - Digital executive producer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A baby squirrel saved Wednesday by Jacksonville firefighters is getting a new home thanks to one of its rescuers, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire department posted a tweet Thursday morning, saying one of its Emergency Road Access Teams found the "little guy" while on duty Wednesday for Hurricane Dorian.

Lt. Will Spicer, the husband of News4Jax reporter Ashley Spicer, is taking the squirrel home with him and plans to name the critter "Storm," the fire department tweeted.

No word yet on how Ashley feels about the new addition to the family, but we'd assume she's OK with it.

