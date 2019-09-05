Jacksonville firefighters rescue baby squirrel named 'Storm'

Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Dept.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A baby squirrel saved Wednesday by Jacksonville firefighters is getting a new home thanks to one of its rescuers, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire department posted a tweet Thursday morning, saying one of its Emergency Road Access Teams found the "little guy" while on duty Wednesday for Hurricane Dorian.

Lt. Will Spicer, the husband of News4Jax reporter Ashley Spicer, is taking the squirrel home with him and plans to name the critter "Storm," the fire department tweeted.

No word yet on how Ashley feels about the new addition to the family, but we'd assume she's OK with it.

This ERAT team did make a save yesterday....they found this little guy and Lt Will Spicer is taking him home and has appropriately named the little squirrel "Storm".... #alllivesmatter #dorian #HurricaneDorain #ERAT @CityofJax #squirrelsave pic.twitter.com/qYI4GXWitw — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) September 5, 2019

