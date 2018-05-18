Jacksonville firefighters rescue kitten trapped under bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville firefighters and animal control workers teamed up Friday to rescue a kitten that somehow stranded itself on the underside of the Fuller Warren Bridge.

Randy Wyse, president of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters, posted several photos on Twitter showing the sequence of events involved in the high-wire rescue.

Rescuers used a ladder truck to reach the kitten. They then placed the animal inside a cage before bringing it back down to the ground safely.

There's no word on the kitten's condition, or how it found its way onto the precarious perch.

This morning, JFRD and Animal Care were able to team up and save a kitten from under the Fuller Warren Bridge.@COJPets @lennycurry pic.twitter.com/rZvelinVme — Randy Wyse (@rwyse) May 18, 2018

