Jacksonville firm launches school supply drive for students in need

Summit Contracting collecting school supplies for charities until Aug. 3

By Garrett Pelican - Digital executive producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Summit Contracting Group, Inc., a Jacksonville-based construction firm, is hosting a school supply drive to benefit students in need.

The firm is looking to build on the success it had with last year's drive when the community pulled together to collect $10,000 in supplies for the Sulzbacher Center downtown.

But this year, Summit is hoping to stock up on enough supplies to contribute to Hubbard House and the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida, in addition to the Sulzbacher Center.

Here's what they need:

  • Backpacks
  • Notebook paper
  • Pencils
  • Colored pencils
  • Erasers
  • Ink pens
  • Crayons
  • Color safe markers
  • Highlighters
  • Safety scissors
  • Glue sticks
  • Tissue
  • Liquid hand soap
  • Index cards
  • Sticky notes
  • Folders
  • 3-ring binders
  • Headphones
  • Composition notebooks
  • Flash drives
  • Scientific calculators

There are collection bins set up on the sixth floor of the firm's headquarters at 1000 Riverside Avenue. Drop-offs are accepted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Aug. 3.

To learn more about the drive, visit Summit Contracting's website.

