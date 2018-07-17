Jacksonville firm launches school supply drive for students in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Summit Contracting Group, Inc., a Jacksonville-based construction firm, is hosting a school supply drive to benefit students in need.
The firm is looking to build on the success it had with last year's drive when the community pulled together to collect $10,000 in supplies for the Sulzbacher Center downtown.
But this year, Summit is hoping to stock up on enough supplies to contribute to Hubbard House and the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida, in addition to the Sulzbacher Center.
Here's what they need:
- Backpacks
- Notebook paper
- Pencils
- Colored pencils
- Erasers
- Ink pens
- Crayons
- Color safe markers
- Highlighters
- Safety scissors
- Glue sticks
- Tissue
- Liquid hand soap
- Index cards
- Sticky notes
- Folders
- 3-ring binders
- Headphones
- Composition notebooks
- Flash drives
- Scientific calculators
There are collection bins set up on the sixth floor of the firm's headquarters at 1000 Riverside Avenue. Drop-offs are accepted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Aug. 3.
To learn more about the drive, visit Summit Contracting's website.
