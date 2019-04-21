Jacksonville March for Babies set for Saturday at UNF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville families, businesses and volunteers dedicated to fight for the health of all moms and babies are gearing up for the March of Dimes March for Babies on Saturday at the University of North Florida.

March for Babies is a day for everyone to remember those babies we lost and hope for the day when all moms and babies are healthy.

News4Jax is proud to be a sponsor for this event and news anchor Jennifer Waugh will emcee the event, which kicks off with registration at 8 a.m. The walk starts at 9 a.m.

Several activities are scheduled to celebrate every baby. There will be live music, refreshments, a kids zone, memory garden and more.

You can sign up to walk or make a donation to the March of Dimes to benefit the health of moms and babies on the First Coast.

This year the March for Babies will start by the stage of the Coxwell Amphitheater at UNF, with the finish line located at the Coxwell Amphitheater.

The University of North Florida is located at 1 UNF Drive in Jacksonville, Florida.

March of Dimes supports research, leads programs and provides education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. The nonprofit group has an 80-year legacy of helping to empower every mom and family.

