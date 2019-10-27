Jacksonville police recruit saves woman from submerged car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office recruit jumped into a pond to save a woman who was stuck underwater in her car, according to the Fraternal Order of Police.

Recruit Officer Gedert hadn't even finished his field training when he and his training officer responded to a crash near Interstate 295 and Beach Boulevard.

The FOP said a vehicle was sinking fast in a nearby retention pond when the officers arrived and Gedert grabbed a float bag, jumped into the water and swam to the car.

The driver was unable to get out of the car, so the FOP said Gedert swam under the water, freed her and helped her swim safely to shore.

The FOP joked that Gedert is still a little wet behind the ears because he hasn't finished his training, but the organization sent him out a big thank you for serving our community on its Facebook page.

