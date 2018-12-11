Jacksonville police spread holiday cheer by handing out gift cards

This family was given a $100 gift card by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office thanks to #904SecretSanta.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police spent Tuesday patrolling the River City. But instead of looking for crooks, they were looking for those who need a little boost over the holidays.

Jacksonville sheriff’s officers handed out $30,000 worth of gift cards throughout the city as part of the 904 Secret Santa campaign, a generous donation from an anonymous donor who asked officers to give to random, deserving people, making their holidays brighter.

News4Jax got to spend time with police as they handed out Christmas cheer.

Officers chose people who looked like they could use some good news and gave them a gift card.

Collin Frye, who's looking for a job and trying to get back on his feet, was waiting on the bus when he was given a gift card. He plans to use it for a holiday ham and a bike for his nephew.

"I’ve just truly been blessed and I thank God every day that I am here," Frye said. "God bless you guys. I love you Jacksonville."

He’s one of 300 people pleasantly surprised Tuesday in Jacksonville. Officers handed out 300 gift cards of $100 each.

Officers Beckett and Green have been blessing #Jacksonville community members with$100 all morning. So many hugs and tears. Best day of the year for us to be able to give like this and engage with our community . #904SecretSanta pic.twitter.com/C0EvnLHyOE — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 11, 2018

Detective Williams, Detective Hamilton and Officer Williams found this deserving mother with two “straight A” children. $100 gift card given. We love being able to give to our community. The anonymous donor of the money is making citizens and police smile. #904SecretSanta pic.twitter.com/dHPiPzsoVy — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 11, 2018

For Kate Vanderpool, a hardworking mother of two, the gift card will make things a bit easier for her.

"You guys don't even realize," she said.

Police also went to a Cracker Barrel, where they surprised a waitress named Carol with a gift card.

"Oh wow," Carol exclaimed.

Two $100 gift cards given to these lucky and deserving community members! Thanks to @WJXTvic for helping us share the #904SecretSanta story in #Jacksonville! #ilovejax 💙👮🏻‍♀️👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/bSLTy1BVVJ — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 11, 2018

She had no idea it was coming. Neither did a man named John, who was riding his bike to work when he received the gift.

"As much as people like to receive, it feels just as good to be able to give back to people that you know that are in need," said Officer Melissa Bujeda. "This $100 means so much to them. It could mean Christmas or no Christmas."

If you were given a gift card, share it on social media by using #904SecretSanta. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking you to pay it forward and help someone else in need.

Clay County Sheriff's Office and St. Johns County Sheriff's Office also spread the same cheer Tuesday. The same anonymous donor gave each sheriff's office $10,000 to hand out.

#904SecretSanta - Kim is a single mom that works at Iggys, and takes care of her sick mother. The gift card will come in handy when shopping for holiday gifts! pic.twitter.com/qETiPR0Nx3 — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) December 11, 2018

