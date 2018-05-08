Jacksonville pulls together for March for Babies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville families, businesses, and volunteers dedicated to the fight for the health of all moms and babies take part in this year’s March for Babies, March of Dimes biggest annual fundraising event.

March for Babies is a day for everyone.

More Headlines March of Dimes March for Babies

March of Dimes organization continuously work together with the hope for a day when all moms and babies are healthy. We remember those babies we lost. We celebrate every baby.

Now, more than ever, moms and babies need a champion. The March for Babies community bands together to fight for the health of all moms and babies.

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms, babies and support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we empower every mom and every family.

Lindsay Aenchbacher is a top performing team member and says that “March of Dimes is really an outlet for people who is looking for support.” Aenchbacher and her family participates yearly and wants to continue to ensure that other families have that support network.

The March for Babies will host activities including live music, refreshments, kid’s zone, and memory garden. The 2018 March for Babies is scheduled for Saturday May 12 at Jacksonville University located at 2800 University Blvd.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.