Jacksonville sailor returns home after Middle East deployment

MAYPORT, Fla. - A Jacksonville sailor recently returned home after a six-month deployment aboard USS Iwo Jima.

The 2010 Terry Parker High School graduate is one of 1,200 sailors who recently returned to Naval Station Mayport.

Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Rosario is a Navy electrician's mate who recently deployed to the Middle East and Mediterranean areas of operation.

Rosario credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Jacksonville.

“I come from humble beginnings and it's taught me to appreciate my success today,” Rosario told Navyoutreach.

Rosario said he is most proud of his volunteer work and earning a Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal (MOVSM).

“I'm giving back to my community and to be recognized by the Navy makes me feel proud,” Rosario said.

