Jacksonville sheriff's officer saves child with autism from drowning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted pictures to Twitter on Saturday morning thanking one of their officers for saving a child's life.

According to police, Officer Reddish was already in the area when a call came through involving the drowning of a person with disabilities.

He was able to respond to the scene quickly where he jumped into the water in full gear, swam to the center of the pond where the child with nonverbal autism was struggling in the water and pulled the child to shore.

Reddish made sure the child was safe and reunited him with his family.

Great job #JSO Officer Reddish!



Jumped in the water full gear because time was of the essence, swam to the center of a pond and brought an autistic, non verbal, child out of the water.



Thanks to Officer Reddish acting quickly, the child was reunited with his family and is safe. pic.twitter.com/axrG8KB0Od — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 31, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.