Positively Jax

Jacksonville sheriff's officer saves child with autism from drowning

Officer Reddish was in the right place at the right time

By Chloe Walker - Associate producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted pictures to Twitter on Saturday morning thanking one of their officers for saving a child's life.

According to police, Officer Reddish was already in the area when a call came through involving the drowning of a person with disabilities.

He was able to respond to the scene quickly where he jumped into the water in full gear, swam to the center of the pond where the child with nonverbal autism was struggling in the water and pulled the child to shore. 

Reddish made sure the child was safe and reunited him with his family.

