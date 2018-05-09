Jacksonville teacher among 3 featured on 'Ellen' show

Duval County teacher Victor Chrispin and two other teachers were featured on Tuesday's "The Ellen Show" broadcast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville middle school teacher was celebrated for his humanitarian work with children when he appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Tuesday.

Victor Chrispin Jr., who teachers at Bridge to Success Academy on the Westside, was one of three teachers featured on the Tuesday's broadcast in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Crayola also gave the teachers $10,000 each. Chrispin said he will spend the money to take care of his student loans and give back to his students and mentors.

Chrispin's passion is working with students and teaching them about character and the value of an education.

"It’s heart work, instead of hard work," Chrispin told News4Jax on Wednesday. "Coming in every day, naturally, we are tired, like, 'Oh, can’t go to work tomorrow.' But know why you’re here. When your heart is in the right place, it’s easy for you."

Chrispin’s students were also livestreamed onto the show.

“Seeing these students come in one way and have them leave another way is just tremendous,” Chrispin told show host Ellen DeGeneres. “Having the opportunity to change and shape these young people is what’s amazing to me.”

Duval County Public Schools said that in addition to teaching civics, law studies, and performing arts, Chrispin has created the “Boys to Gents” program, which helps his students afford to go to prom by providing them with formal attire.

Chrispin is also organizing the school’s first-ever Young Men’s Symposium.

You can watch the broadcast featuring Chrispin in the player below or by clicking here.

