Jacksonville teen writes touching song for his mother's birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville mother recently received a touching, Positively Jax gift.

A Paxon School for Advanced Studies sophomore named Luke wrote a song for his mother's birthday.

WATCH: Luke performs song for his mom

"So mom, I wrote you this song to try to make up the times I did you wrong. Sticks and stones break my bones but I know that you'll be there to help me get along," Luke sings in a video.

Luke's mother said she is very proud and wants as many people as possible to see the video of him performing the song.

She said he is very talented and wrote the song straight from the heart.

