Jacksonville torch run raises awareness, funds for special athletes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of officers, community members and athletes took to Jacksonville's streets Friday for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run to bring awareness and raise money for Special Olympics.

Law enforcement agencies from across Duval County gathered downtown for the annual Torch Run for Special Olympics, and it wasn't your everyday morning run.

Megan Bell, 27, was one of the dozens of athletes who took part in Friday's run.

She has been competing in track and field for nine years with Special Olympics and doesn't let Down Syndrome keep her from doing the things she loves.

"Surfing, running, bowling, basketball,” Bell said.

Bell's mother, Susan Bell, said Special Olympics has brought her daughter out of her shell and changed her life.

"Special Olympics has given her so much,” Susan Bell said. “It's provided her with confidence. She works at the Chamber of Commerce."

As "Guardians of the Flame," the runners and walkers made the mile trek from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office headquarters to The Jacksonville Landing, where the Flame of Hope was passed on to the Clay County Sheriff's Office for the next leg of the law enforcement torch run.

Its journey will end at the opening ceremony of the State Summer Games in Orlando May 18-19 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sold shirts and hats to raise money for Duval County athletes to compete in the State Summer Games. To make a donation, go to https://specialolympicsflorida.org/duval.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.