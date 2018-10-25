Jacksonville veteran gets new roof thanks to FOP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some good Samaritans with the Fraternal Order of Police spent their Wednesday making sure a Jacksonville veteran will be safe and secure with a new roof on his home.

88-year-old Wilson Bailie lives in the Hillcrest area. Bailie has limited mobility, and in addition to his roof needing to be replaced, his backyard was overgrown, and he was receiving warnings from the city.

The FOP teamed up with Southern Coast Roofing to spruce his house up. The program called "Housetops for Heroes" provides free roofs for retired public safety members and veterans who can't fix their own homes.

Bailie's father was in the Jacksonville Police Department in the from the 1930s until the 1950s.

Bailie joined the Army in 1948 and retired in 1969. The 88-year-old has served overseas six times, saying he's enjoyed every minute of it.

