Jacksonville victims advocate honored for helping families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville victims advocate is being recognized locally and nationally for her efforts to help crime victims, including a woman who police say was shot by her estranged husband in front of their son.

Zina Jiad works for the State Attorney's Office and was recently awarded the department's Distinguished Service Award, She received a standing ovation during the annual awards ceremony.

Among the families Jiad has helped are Farah Al Gburi and her son, Sam. Farah is paralyzed from the waist down after she was shot by her husband and left for dead, according to police.

From medical care and dependency court to criminal court, social services, shelter and Sam's education, Jiad has been with Farah and Sam through it all.

Jiad has also been given a national award and was invited to attend a special reception in Washington, D.C., during National Crime Victims' Rights Week next month.

