Jags player Jalen Ramsey visits displaced apartment residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dozens of people from the Calloway Cove apartments who are still out of their homes after last week's explosion and fire got a special visit Sunday from Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Many evacuees are staying at the Travel Lodge Inn and Suites on the Northside while the apartment complex looks into potential gas leaks. While they've been through tough times due to the fire, Ramsey stopped by to bring a little cheer to those who have lost so much.

Many staying at the hotel only had access to a microwave to cook food, so Ramsey teamed up with Capital Grille to bring them all a hot, fresh meal.

They prayed while holding hands, asking God for strength and comfort after the fire displaced dozens of people and sent seven to the hospital.

Some of these families haven't had a home-cooked meal in days.

"It's just a sad, very sad, unfortunate tragedy, honestly," Ramsey said.

He stopped by to share a few words of support and a grab a meal with the evacuees.

"At the end of the day, I just try to support them, and thank God that everybody's OK," Ramsey said

He was able to join in a birthday celebration for Miracle Hodges, who turned 10 years old Sunday.

"I'm gonna challenge y'all to give something to this baby," Ramsey said.

It's not clear how long these residents will have to stay at the hotel. Some who went back to Calloway Cove say they've been without hot water and gas for days because the complex turned them off for inspections.

When asked for comment about potential gas leaks, a spokesperson for the property management told News4Jax she had no comment.

