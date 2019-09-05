Jags player kicks off charity campaign tied to performance on field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell and his foundation announced his new charitable initiative for the 2019-20 NFL season.

Campbell's Season of Giving, a fundraising campaign based off of his performance on the field, adds an opportunity for fans to play along.

For each month during the 2019-20 season, Calais has chosen a charity to donate up to $20,000 with the dollar amount corresponding to what happens in the game:

Jaguars win: $1,000

Sack: $5,000

Half of Sack: $2,500

Tackle for Loss: $2,000

Blocked Kick/Turnover: $10,000

Fans and corporate sponsors are encouraged to play along by donating a dollar amount for each sack made by Campbell this season.

A different charity will be highlighted each month, with each charity receiving funds from the donations made by Campbell and fans for four games.

September — Feeding Northeast

October — Clara White Mission

November — Wounded Warrior Project

December — United Way, focus on mental health awareness and education

January and the playoffs will focus on a social justice initiative.

"I wanted to use my platform to bring attention and funds to some very deserving causes both in Jacksonville and nationally," said Campbell in a release.

"Season of Giving gives me an opportunity to do both. I'm asking Jags fans to join me in raising money by pledging a dollar amount for each sack I have this season, with every dollar raised going directly back to different charities — Feeding Northeast, Clara White Mission, Wounded Warrior Project and United Way, specifically their work with mental health awareness. When we're on our playoff run in January, I'll be picking a social justice cause so Season of Giving can continue into the post-season. We're all in this together and can really make a difference in this community if we join forces."

