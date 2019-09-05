Positively Jax

Jags player kicks off charity campaign tied to performance on field

By Roxy Tyler - Web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell and his foundation announced his new charitable initiative for the 2019-20 NFL season. 

Campbell's Season of Giving, a fundraising campaign based off of his performance on the field, adds an opportunity for fans to play along.

For each month during the 2019-20 season, Calais has chosen a charity to donate up to $20,000 with the dollar amount corresponding to what happens in the game:

  • Jaguars win: $1,000
  • Sack: $5,000
  • Half of Sack: $2,500
  • Tackle for Loss: $2,000
  • Blocked Kick/Turnover: $10,000

Fans and corporate sponsors are encouraged to play along by donating a dollar amount for each sack made by Campbell this season. 

A different charity will be highlighted each month, with each charity receiving funds from the donations made by Campbell and fans for four games.

"I wanted to use my platform to bring attention and funds to some very deserving causes both in Jacksonville and nationally," said Campbell in a release.

"Season of Giving gives me an opportunity to do both. I'm asking Jags fans to join me in raising money by pledging a dollar amount for each sack I have this season, with every dollar raised going directly back to different charities — Feeding Northeast, Clara White Mission, Wounded Warrior Project and United Way, specifically their work with mental health awareness. When we're on our playoff run in January, I'll be picking a social justice cause so Season of Giving can continue into the post-season. We're all in this together and can really make a difference in this community if we join forces."

