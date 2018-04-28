Jags quarterback, others co-hosting free football camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is co-hosting the third annual free football camp on June 9 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the JaxPAL Football fields at Ed Austin Park.

Online registration for the non-contact football camp for boys and girls ages 5-16 starts April 30 and is limited to the first 500 children to register.

The Blake Bortles Foundation is teaming up with JaxPAL and Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute to offer the free event at 3450 Monument Road.

Bortles established the Blake Bortles Foundation to assist two specific areas of need: children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and to provide support to first responders, with the goal of improving their ability to safely carry out their vital lifesaving work.

