Jaguars' AJ Bouye takes 50 kids on holiday shopping spree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars' A.J. Bouye, joined by some of his teammates, took 50 children from the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida on a holiday shopping spree Monday night.

The All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback hosted the Shop with a Jock event at the Walmart on Philips Highway in Jacksonville.

"I'm looking forward to it, especially since last year was a success," Bouye told News4Jax. "This is something that's very fun for me. You know, I have a daughter myself and just to have these kids around -- just make this night about them."

The event meant Christmas gifts and community involving Jaguars players.

"That's what it's all about -- giving back to the community and help people around Jacksonville. You know, this is something I care deeply about and I'm happy to be able to help my guy A.J. anytime. It's a big deal," Jaguars cornerback Tyler Patmon said. "We want to come in and make it about them. Let them enjoy themselves and get what they want and enjoy the time."

The kids got to eat a meal provided by the store, interact with NFL players and shop. Best friends Za'Miah and Zariyah, both 8 years old, said it was fun because they got to pick out the same clothes and outfits.

Za'Miah and Zariyah

The focus was all about the 50 kids who could really appreciate the holiday cheer.

"That's the main thing right there, as you said it, really to put smiles on the kids' faces," Bouye said. "We also had practice again today and, as difficult as that is -- we're tired -- you have to give credit to our teammates for coming out here and spending time with these kids."

On Tuesday, another Jaguars defensive back will be getting into the holiday spirit.

Safety Barry Church will host a local elementary school at the stadium. About 300 students from Grove Park Elementary School are scheduled to attend.

Church plans to give away shoes and share his My Cause My Cleats shoe design.

