Jaguars' Calais Campbell and his foundation host Coding Camp for kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars Defensive Lineman Calais Campbell and his CRC Foundation and teaming up with Microsoft to host a coding a camp with 25 kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida Saturday.

The children, ages 11-14 will take part in a group activity called 'Coding the Talking Robot' and explore the Microsoft store with Campbell starting at around 10 a.m.

The robot event with the kids will be held at the Microsoft store at the St. Johns Town Center located at 4791 River City Drive #113, Jacksonville, Florida, Florida 32246.

Campbell works to give back to the Jacksonville community through his CRC Foundation by reaching out to children on the First Coast.

