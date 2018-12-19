Jaguars' Calais Campbell takes 40 kids on shopping spree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While they may have disappointed fans with a lackluster football season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are making up for it off the field by spreading holiday cheer.

Tuesday morning, it was a holiday meal giveaway to families in need. During the afternoon, Calais Campbell of the Jaguars held his ninth annual "Christmas with Calais," a shopping spree with 40 local kids at Target in the St. Johns Town Center.

40 determined kids from Northwestern Middle School were there on a mission to shop, with members of the Jaguars and the Roar cheerleaders. Each child was allowed to spend $200 during the shopping spree.

They also got to visit Santa during a quick pizza break. The trip not only lifted the kids' spirits, but the spirits of the Jags.

"Especially after a year like this year," Campbell said. "This is exactly what you need to... feel that joy."

Hours earlier, several Jacksonville companies teamed up with Feeding Northeast Florida to support hunger relief at TIAA Bank Field.

Members of the Jaguars headed up a massive collection of fresh food, donated to 1,200 families in need.

"We're taught all the time eating healthy is good for your body for us athletes," said C.J. Reavis of the Jaguars. "You can't just eat junk food all the time. So, I think it's great we're doing that for all the kids."

The meals were sent to several non profit organizations, which will get them to the families, seniors and veterans.

