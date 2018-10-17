Jaguars celebrate cancer survivors, their families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Cornerback A.J. Bouye and some of his fellow Jaguars celebrated cancer survivors Tuesday evening.

The Jaguars will hosted 300 guests, including cancer survivors and their families, for a meal and activities at Velocity Air Sports on the Southside.

The event was in celebration of the NFL and American Cancer Society’s 10th year working together to fight cancer through the “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” campaign.

The Jaguars will recognize the "Crucial Catch" campaign when they play the Houston Texans. Fans will see the logo around TIAA Bank Field, on helmets, cleats, towels and sideline caps.

Before the game Sunday, the Jaguars will also recognize those whose lives have been affected by cancer.

