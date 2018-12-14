Jaguars' DJ Chark helps kids overcome fear of the water

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Jaguars player who grew up being terrified of the water is now helping children who have the same fear.

DJ Chark surprised two children during their "Safety Around Water" swim lesson on Thursday at the Riverside YMCA. Chark revealed his fear in a Jaguars promo, and during the summer, he took lessons himself at the Y.

"It's exciting being able to conquer something that was on my bucket list," Chark said. "Now when I go places, I don't mind hopping in the pool."

In the video above, Joy Purdy shows us how Chark gave the kids a lesson they won't soon forget.

