Jaguars & Myles Jack help JEA customers with bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Star linebacker Myles Jack and the Jacksonville Jaguars are lending a helping hand to residents in the city, paying to keep the lights on and water running for 31 JEA customers.

According to JEA, the one-time donation helped pay the utility bills for some of the utility's elderly customers who were unable to pay their bills.

A note was sent to the JEA customers and signed by Jack. The Jaguars matched his contribution, doubling the number of homes and families they could help.

The note from Jack reads in part:

I'm blessed to play the sport I love for a living, but I know that many individuals are less fortunate and may struggle from time to time with monthly bills. I want to do my part to support other members of the Jacksonville community.

