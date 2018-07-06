Positively Jax

Jaguars' Leonard Fournette to pay LSU student's tuition

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has done something that is Positively Jax. Fournette offered to pay for a LSU student's tuition after reading a tweet asking for help. 

The tweet from LSU student Jhane Lowsoo read: "I have 2 come out of pocket to pay for my senior year. It’s 10k for the entire year! I currently work 2jobs for the other 5k! $1, $5 ANYTHING HELPS! I’ve come too far to stop here! Thank you everyone! Plz RT! Please support my GoFundMe campaign" 

Fournette, a former LSU star, saw the tweet and knew he wanted to help. He told Gridiron that he knew the woman who sent the tweet, saying she was one old his old trainers that helped him at LSU. 

 As you can imagine, Lowsoo was in tears when she read that message from Fournette.

Follow News4Jax on Facebook | Twitter  

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.