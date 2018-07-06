Jaguars' Leonard Fournette to pay LSU student's tuition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has done something that is Positively Jax. Fournette offered to pay for a LSU student's tuition after reading a tweet asking for help.

Looka my dawg dm me yo number I’ll pay the rest for you ........ https://t.co/gy0u0iCs9A — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 3, 2018

The tweet from LSU student Jhane Lowsoo read: "I have 2 come out of pocket to pay for my senior year. It’s 10k for the entire year! I currently work 2jobs for the other 5k! $1, $5 ANYTHING HELPS! I’ve come too far to stop here! Thank you everyone! Plz RT! Please support my GoFundMe campaign"

Fournette, a former LSU star, saw the tweet and knew he wanted to help. He told Gridiron that he knew the woman who sent the tweet, saying she was one old his old trainers that helped him at LSU.

A student needed help with paying her tuition. She was asking for $5 donations.



Leonard Fournette offered to pay all of it. ❤️🙌 @_fournette (via @WillGav) pic.twitter.com/cSr6afA8L8 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) July 5, 2018

As you can imagine, Lowsoo was in tears when she read that message from Fournette.

I AM LITERALLY IN TEARS RN OMG😭 https://t.co/C9C37L4AkR — MissJ-Nichol (@jhanenichol_) July 3, 2018

