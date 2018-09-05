Jaguars' Tom Coughlin honored for his work off the football field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - He's known for the work he does on the football field with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but on Wednesday, Tom Coughlin was honored for what he's doing off the field.

Mayor Lenny Curry proclaimed Sept. 5 as Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Day. For more than 20 years, the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund foundation has supported local children battling cancer with financial, emotional and practical support for their families.

As Wednesday's celebrations kicked off at City Hall, 18-year-old Isabelle Scott played the harp. Isabelle was diagnosed in January with leukemia while going through the audition process for a college music program.

She continued to practice the harp while undergoing chemotherapy earlier this year at Wolfson Children's Hospital.

Isabelle is now in remission and performed at the ceremony celebrating Jay Fund, a foundation that supported her and her family through her cancer fight.

"It feels special to be able to offer what I have to the people who have offered what they have to me," said Isabelle, who has been accepted to the music program at Converse College in South Carolina.

Isabelle Scott plays the harp at the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund ceremony Wednesday.

To date, the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund has raised $9.8 million to support more than 5,000 families and children, such as 13-year-old Kash Addy. Despite several surgeries for brain cancer, Kash keeps a positive attitude.

"It's cancer. It's not something a kid should have; I think it's funny. I can make it not so sad and funny to people," Kash said.

His mother admits it has been difficult.

"There's been times that you don't know how you're going to pay your mortgage," Miranda Fish, Kash's mother, said, crying.

She said support from the Jay Fund has allowed her family to focus on what's important.

"He's the most important thing -- making sure he's well and being able to be there for him," Fish said.

Coughlin, the mayor and representatives from Wolfson Children's Hospital and Nemours Children's Specialty Care attended the ceremony.

Dozens of families impacted by childhood cancer were also invited to the ceremony. The foundation gives hope for the future.

The ceremony kicked off a day full of events supporting the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation, which was created in 1996 in honor of Jay McGillis, who played for the Boston College Eagles when Coughlin served as head coach. McGillis passed away eight months after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Below are some of the businesses and organizations hosting an Impact Player Event on Sept. 5 to help celebrate Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Day:

Location Activity Time Address Beyou Jewelry 25% of sales and Sip & Shop at Drift Boutique 5 to 8 p.m. 217 1st Street, Neptune Beach Bono's Bar-B-Q 5% of sales donated 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 10645 Philips Highway

12620 Bartram Park Blvd.

4907 Beach Blvd.

9820 San Jose Blvd.

100645 Skinner Lake Drive

705 South Lane Avenue Bottlenose Brewing 20% of house beer sales will be donated 4 to 8 p.m. 9700 Deer Lake Court Culhane's Irish Pub $10 donation for Trivia Night which includes one drink 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. 967 Atlantic Blvd.,

Atlantic Beach Drift Boutique 15% of sales 5 to 8 p.m. 217 1st Street, Neptune Beach Enjoy Fitness Morning Class - $20 suggested donation to participate 9:15 a.m. Patton Park, 2850 Hodges Blvd. Enjoy Fitness Evening Class - $20 suggested donation to participate 6 p.m. Baymeadows Regional Park,

8000 Baymeadows Road East GORUCK 50% of sales donated when you use the coupon code JAYFUNDDAY50 on anything on GORUCK.com (Events, Gear, etc.) All Day Online – GORUCK.com Green Room Brewery 20% of house beer sales will be donated 4 to 8 p.m. 228 3rd Street North Kanine Social 10% of sales donated 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. 580 College Street Kendra Scott Sweets, sips and 20% of sales donated 5 to 8 p.m. St. Johns Town Center

4812 River City Drive #107 Lilly Pulitzer 10% of sales donated 4 to 7 p.m. St. Johns Town Center

4812 River City Drive #107 Southern Grounds 10% of sales donated 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. 200 1st Street, Neptune Beach

1671 Atlantic Blvd., San Marco Stella & Dot – Tricia Boleky 15% of all sales All Day Online sweetFrog in Jacksonville Beach 25% of sales donated if customer mentions the Jay Fund Day Noon to 10 p.m. 1094 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach table1 25% of sales donated 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 330 AIA North

Ponte Vedra Beach Teal Towel 100% of the day's sales donated All Day thetealtowel.com



For more details about Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Day and how to support the foundation, visit tcjayfund.org/jayfundday.

