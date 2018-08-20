Jason Mraz surprises Jacksonville students with performance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two-time Grammy winner Jason Mraz surprised local elementary school students to a private concert.

The singer made the special appearance at Hendricks Avenue Elementary School on Friday!

The surprise performance was the morning before he performed at Daily’s Place.

Leighton Davis posted the video and said they sang along to one of his popular songs, “I’m Yours.”

Mraz is apparently the cousin of a teacher at Hendricks Elementary.



