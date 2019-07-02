JaxPAL receives $20K boost for teen program from AT&T

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Police Athletic League of Jacksonville is getting a $20,000 boost thanks to the AT&T Foundation.

The grant was presented on Tuesday. It will be used for JaxPAL’s Teen Leadership Program, which equips youth with life and leadership skills that will help them succeed down the road.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said the donation will do a lot of good for the program’s enrollees, especially while school is out.

“It can be in a variety of areas,” Williams said. “We have afterschool programs, summer programs, you know, especially in the summertime, you know, keep kids busy.”

Teens in the program go to monthly meetings, take college tours and gain hands-on work experience. Though it’s open to all teens, it mainly benefits those from hard-pressed neighborhoods.

“Our company’s future, as well as the country’s, is dependent on today’s young people,” said AT&T Florida Regional Director of External and Legislative Affairs Kevin Craig.



