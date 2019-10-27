Jay Fund hosts tailgate special for kids diagnosed with cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dozens of families were fortunate to attend Sunday's Jaguars victory over the New York Jets free of charge.

The families were invited by the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund nonprofit organization.

All the families were on the field prior to the game and got to watch the teams warm up just feet away from the sidelines.

The invited families have a child who either has or has had a form of childhood cancer.

Before heading into the stadium, the families were treated to an event with food and games at WJCT studios.

Jaguars mascot Jaxson de Ville and members of the Roar were also there to meet the kids and get them pumped up for the game.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.