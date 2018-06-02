Positively Jax

JSO officer saves turtle while training

Canine officer moves turtle to safety

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer training with his canine partner rescued a turtle along a fence.

The Sheriff's Office posted a photo of Sgt. Pursell on it's social media pages Saturday morning. The agency didn't say when the rescue took place or the exact location. 

 

 

 

