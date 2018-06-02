JSO officer saves turtle while training

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer training with his canine partner rescued a turtle along a fence.
The Sheriff's Office posted a photo of Sgt. Pursell on it's social media pages Saturday morning. The agency didn't say when the rescue took place or the exact location.
While training with his canine squad, Sgt. Pursell found a turtle trapped along a fence. Loving all animals not just the canines, he rescued the turtle and moved him to safety. 💙🐢 Have a great weekend! #ilovejax pic.twitter.com/qu1SsvxvUm — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 2, 2018
