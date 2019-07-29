July 28 is National Parent's Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No matter where your parent's are on Juyl 28 this is the day you want to show them how much you love them.

According to www.nationalcalendarday.com every 4th Sunday in July is reserved for tributes of love to your parents. Families come in all types of configuration's but as News4Jax sports anchor Cole Pepper told us... "without parents none of us would be here."

President Bill Clinton established National Parents’ Day in 1994 when he signed Congressional Resolution (36 U.S.C. § 135) into law. The recognized the “…uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in the rearing of children.” Republican Senator Trent Lott introduced the bill.

May is for mother's, June is for father's and it's fair to say July can be for whoever you call your parent whether it's your grandmother, aunt, uncle or big brother. Whoever helped raise you deserves a special shout out on National Parent's Day.

Celebrate by taking time to look across your generations and say thank you to your family for helping get you to where you are today. A family dinner, a walk in the park.. or even schedule that big family photo session you've been putting off.

This is your day to honor the parents who love and riased you through the good and the bad. Whether they are still with you or not, remeber all their contributions to your life -great or small, and smile.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.