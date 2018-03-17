K9s for Warriors gets financial boost from Petco Foundation

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - K9s for Warriors of Northeast Florida has recieved a $125,000 grant investment from the Petco Foundation to support its program that trains and pairs service dogs with military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain Injury and military sexual trauma.

Petco Foundation officials said they hope the investment of $125,000 will extend efforts to help pets and vets around the U.S. live their best lives.

K9s for Warriors is a nonprofit organization that has become the nation’s largest service dog provider for disabled veterans struggling with PTSD, TBI, and. or MST.

The Veterans Administration estimates that 20 veterans die, by suicide, every day. It is the mission of K9s for Warriors to save the lives of veterans by saving the lives of high-kill shelter dogs and training them to mitigate the invisible wounds of our nation’s heroes.

K9s for Warriors has rescued dogs from Florida, Georgia, Texas, California, the Carolinas and more. Since 2011, the nonprofit has graduated 407 warrior-canine teams, and rescued an estimated 850 dogs, doing what it can to reduce the hundreds of thousands of dogs euthanized in shelters each year.

The grant was made possible through the Petco Foundation’s annual Helping Heroes fundraising campaign, in partnership with Natural Balance Pet Foods. Each October during the campaign, Petco customers are invited to donate online and in Petco stores across the country to support the work of service, therapy and working animals.

The Petco Foundation investment will help with rescuing and training more service dogs, aid in the nonprofit’s expansion plan for its new, additional campus near Gainesville, Fla.

Dogs in the program who are under 1 year old are raised or fostered by volunteers, who are completely supported by the staff with puppy raising classes and all materials needed to care for the dog.

Dogs between ages 1 and 2 are trained daily with professional dog trainers at the organization’s headquarters, Camp K9.

“We appreciate Petco’s investment and understanding of the critical nature of our mission. We look forward to rescuing more dogs to rescue more warriors with this grant,” said Brett Simon, president of K9s for Warriors.



