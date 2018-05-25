Kade Johnson treated to big surprise at Fleming Island High

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - There was a Positively Jax moment Friday when a scavenger hunt turned into a surprise party for Kade Johnson, a 9-year-old boy who beat brain cancer.

Kade, whose father is News4Jax anchor Scott Johnson, underwent surgery in December to have a tumor removed. Six months later, he is happy and cancer free.

SLIDESHOW: Scavenger hunt surprise for Kade Johnson

The 9-year-old's family and loved ones gathered at Fleming Island High School to celebrate his recovery Friday afternoon. There, Kade searched for clue after clue until he finally reached his party.

He was stunned when he walked into a classroom and found everyone applauding and cheering for him. "I thought it was going to be something totally different," Kade said.

Kade got another surprise when he learned that students from the school, which has been working with the Dreams Come True foundation, are raising money for him.

Now, thanks to the school and foundation, Kade and his family will be taking their first Disney cruise this year.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.