Kicks for kids: News4Jax collecting shoes for children in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You can help News4Jax gather 'Kicks for the Kids' by donating new or gently used shoes for students who may not have shoes to wear to school.
Unfortunately, there are children who are embarrassed to go to school because their shoes are falling apart of don't fit anymore.
"Kicks for the Kids" was created to help children get shoes they need for school.
You can help by donating shoes for a child in kindergarten through high school. Last year, two thousand pairs of shoes were collected and we hope to exceed that number this year.
We will be collecting shoes until August 1 and hold the Kicks for the Kids giveaway event on Sunday, August 5. No registration needed. It will be first come, first served.
You can drop off shoes at News4Jax located at 4 Broadcast Place, Jacksonville, Florida 32207 or at any of the following participating locations:
Fields Auto Group Dealerships:
Fields Cadillac of Jacksonville
7999 Blanding Blvd.
Jacksonville, Florida 32244
Lexus of Orange Park
7040 Blanding Blvd.
Jacksonville, Florida 32244
Mercedes Benz Orange Park
7018 Blanding Blvd.,
Jacksonville, Florida 32244
Porsche Jacksonville
10100 Atlantic Blvd.
Jacksonville, Florida 32225
Lexus of Jacksonville
10259 Atlantic Blvd.
Jacksonville, Florida 32225
Mercedes Benz Jacksonville
10231 Atlantic Blvd.
Jacksonville, Florida 32225
Land Rover Jaguar
11211 Atlantic Blvd.
Jacksonville, Florida 32225
121 Financial Credit Union Locations:
9730 Hutchinson Park Drive, 32225
9700 Touchton Road, 32246
300 W. Adams Street, 32202
12250 San Jose Blvd., 32223
14023 Revel Drive, 32218
6072 Youngerman Circle, 32244
8101 Normandy Blvd., 32221
501 W. Adams Street, 32202
655 West 8th Street, 32209
1500 Beach Blvd., 32250
1714 Blanding Blvd. Middleburg, 32068
Meow and Barks Boutique
1537 San Marco Blvd., 32207
1st Place Sports Locations:
3931 Baymeadows Rd., 32217
2018 San Marco Blvd., 32207
424 S. 3rd Street, 32250
2186 Park Avenue, 32073
9823 Tapestry Park Circle, 32246
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.