Kicks for kids: News4Jax collecting shoes for children in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You can help News4Jax gather 'Kicks for the Kids' by donating new or gently used shoes for students who may not have shoes to wear to school.

Unfortunately, there are children who are embarrassed to go to school because their shoes are falling apart of don't fit anymore.

"Kicks for the Kids" was created to help children get shoes they need for school.

You can help by donating shoes for a child in kindergarten through high school. Last year, two thousand pairs of shoes were collected and we hope to exceed that number this year.

We will be collecting shoes until August 1 and hold the Kicks for the Kids giveaway event on Sunday, August 5. No registration needed. It will be first come, first served.

You can drop off shoes at News4Jax located at 4 Broadcast Place, Jacksonville, Florida 32207 or at any of the following participating locations:



Fields Auto Group Dealerships:

Fields Cadillac of Jacksonville

7999 Blanding Blvd.

Jacksonville, Florida 32244

Lexus of Orange Park

7040 Blanding Blvd.

Jacksonville, Florida 32244

Mercedes Benz Orange Park

7018 Blanding Blvd.,

Jacksonville, Florida 32244

Porsche Jacksonville

10100 Atlantic Blvd.

Jacksonville, Florida 32225

Lexus of Jacksonville

10259 Atlantic Blvd.

Jacksonville, Florida 32225

Mercedes Benz Jacksonville

10231 Atlantic Blvd.

Jacksonville, Florida 32225

Land Rover Jaguar

11211 Atlantic Blvd.

Jacksonville, Florida 32225

121 Financial Credit Union Locations:

9730 Hutchinson Park Drive, 32225

9700 Touchton Road, 32246

300 W. Adams Street, 32202

12250 San Jose Blvd., 32223

14023 Revel Drive, 32218

6072 Youngerman Circle, 32244

8101 Normandy Blvd., 32221

501 W. Adams Street, 32202

655 West 8th Street, 32209

1500 Beach Blvd., 32250

1714 Blanding Blvd. Middleburg, 32068

Meow and Barks Boutique

1537 San Marco Blvd., 32207

1st Place Sports Locations:

3931 Baymeadows Rd., 32217

2018 San Marco Blvd., 32207

424 S. 3rd Street, 32250

2186 Park Avenue, 32073

9823 Tapestry Park Circle, 32246

