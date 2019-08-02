Kicks for the Kids: Free shoe giveaway on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Students in kindergarten through 12th grade can receive free shoes on Sunday during News4Jax' Kicks for the Kids giveaway.

The event provides new and "gently used" shoes to students who may not have shoes to wear to school.

Sadly, there are children in our community who are embarrassed to go to school because their shoes are falling apart or their shoes don’t fit anymore. That’s why Kicks for the Kids was created.

The shoe giveaway event will be Sunday, August 4th at Carter G. Woodson Elementary School. It is first-come, first-served.

No registration is required, but students must be present to receive a pair of shoes.

Doors open at 11 a.m.

