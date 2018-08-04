Kicks for the Kids: More than 1,500 pairs of shoes donated for children in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax would like to thank all of our viewers who took the time to donate to our "Kicks for the Kids" campaign to help children start the school year off on the right foot.

Thanks to you, News4Jax collected 857 pairs of shoes at The Local Station, exceeding last year's charity drive total of 742 pairs.

This year, 857 pairs of shoes were donated at Fields Auto Group location -- a total of 1,535 donations for students who may not have shoes to wear to school.

If you have a child or children that need shoes for school this year, be sure to stop by our "Kicks for the Kids" giveaway event this weekend.

It kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday at Carter G. Woodson Elementary School at 2334 Butler Street, near the intersection of Edgewood Avenue West and Avenue B.

Shoes are first come, first served. No registration is needed, but students must be present to receive a pair of shoes.

