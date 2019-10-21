Kids with disabilities presented with amazing Halloween costumes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some local kids with disabilities will be ready for Halloween next week after they got some help creating some amazing costumes.

Jacksonville architectural firm RS&H and Independent Living Resource Center of Northeast Florida teamed up to build custom wheelchair costumes for four Jacksonville kids. They were presented with their costumes Friday.

The custom costumes included Cinderella's carriage, a '57 Chevy, a Flintstones car and the Disney monorail.

The costumes were selected by the kids, who are currently going through rehabilitation at Brooks.

Employees helped design and build the costumes over the last two months at Crossville Studios, and they hope to do it again next year.

