Kim Bogart turns passion for children into mission

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kim Bogart has a passion for children. Her organization, Kim's Open Door, is dedicated to making a Positively Jax difference in the lives of children who are at risk or underprivileged. They also provide mentoring and tutoring to refugee children and their families.

”Our mission is to mobilize a large group of volunteers to serve kids at risk,” Bogart said. “We do it through three things: tutoring, mentoring and community events.”

The outreach doesn't stop there. There are camp programs, clubs and work that is done with the area's homeless.

“You know when the kids come back to me they tell me and the volunteers they say, Miss Kim we have learned so much. We are doing good in school and a lot of times it’s academic success that is so gratifying,” Bogart said. “In fact one time a principal run out to greet me and said, Kim you know what… the refugee children you’ve been serving since only October have gone up more than a grade level in their subjects and we attribute it to you and the volunteers and their schools.”

While Kim has already had an impact on so many people here in Jacksonville she wants to change the lives and make a positive difference with so many more. That's why she's trying to build her "network" and develop more relationships and create new partnerships with the goal of inspiring and empowering children for the future.

For her good work, she was honored Friday on The Morning Show with WJXT's Positively Jax award for May.

