Local coaches surprised with trip of a lifetime to the Super Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two local youth football coaches are boarding a plane and heading to Minnesota for the Super Bowl for free.

Just before the start of the Playoff Game between the Buffalo Bills and Jags, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell presented Coaches Rickie Simon, Jr. and Tim Terry with tickets to the Superbowl.

This gift is a "thank you" to these men for working so hard to be a positive influence for local kids. Rickie Simon, Jr. and Tim Terry make a difference in the lives of children every day with the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida.

When they were led onto the field that day, Simon thought they might get something like a t-shirt. They never thought they would be given the gift of going to the Superbowl. Now, they'll have to layer up and prepare for the cold Minnesota temperatures!

The surprise was nothing short of incredible. Two life-size tickets now decorate Simon's office.

"I'm going to keep one here at the club, so the kids can have something to look at," said Simon.



The club he’s referring to is the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida. Through coaching the Duval Dynasty, Simon and Terry have been able to inspire kids every day.

Simon knows what it's like to need a role model.



"We were homeless. I had a mom who suffered from cancer, actually died from cancer. And my father was in prison, in and out of jail," said Simon. "Just the situations that were brought upon us, the light wasn't bright when it came to the future. I was supposed to actually do what the rest of the guys were doing. Turn to the streets."



Despite failing in school twice, Simon graduated from college, turned to the Boy and Girls Club, and has been there for kids, just like him, ever since.



"If I can put a smile on your face, I'm excited. Because a lot of these kids- oh man, they go through the same thing I went through. So to be able to see them, it means the world to me," said Simon.



For these dedicated coaches to have an opportunity like this, it truly doesn't get any better.

"This is a lifelong, I can't even say this is a dream- it's never been a thought. It's wonderful, to say the least- it's absolutely wonderful," said Simon.

The coaches are scheduled to return on Monday.

They'll be joining The Morning Show the day after they return to share their experience.



