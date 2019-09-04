Florida man buys 100+ generators to send to the Bahamas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Acts of kindness usually go without recognition, but one local man has gone viral for his good deeds.

Alec Sprague, a Jacksonville resident, told News4Jax he went to Costco off Collins Road to buy a generator, and he saw a man purchasing over 100 of them.

The man, who is not being named, was purchasing the generators and food to send to the Bahamas.

Sprague said the generators cost around $450 apiece. He made a post on Facebook.

"Was just in Cosco off Collins getting a generator (at $450 each) and this guy right here is purchasing over 100 generators and food to send to the Bahamas!" the post said. "All I could do was shake his hand and thank him! There still are good people in the world!"

The post was shared 17,000 times in three hours.

News4Jax learned that this was possible through the "Errol Thurston Bahamas Hurricane Relief Fund."

Here's how you can donate.

