JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department announced its 2018 "Firefighter of the Year" on Tuesday.

Lt. Henry Carrow was recognized for his efforts after he pulled a drowning teenage boy from the rough surf in St. Augustine Beach. It happened back on Mother's Day.

According to JFRD, Carrow is a 22 year veteran of the department.

