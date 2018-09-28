Man doesn't let disability slow his efforts to help others

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - John Marcus was involved in a car accident when he was at Raines High School in 2003. After spending months in the hospital for surgery and rehabilitation, Marcus decided he would focus his life on ability and not a disability.

“It’s my ability to never give up that keeps me going,” Marcus said. “I focus on what I am capable of.”

Marcus is focused on helping others. His mantra: “I tell them to never give up.”

Marcus works to make a Positively Jax difference in the lives of others by using his brother’s barbershop on Jammes Road an Jacksonville’s Westside as a staging area for back-to-school supply giveaways and providing food for those in need during the holidays.

When asked what tomorrow holds, Marcus said, “Tomorrow is when I walk again.”

For his attitude and efforts, News4Jax on Friday honored Marcus with the station's Positively Jax award for September.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.