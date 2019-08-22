Man hurt in motorcycle crash thanks firefighters who helped save his life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man seriously injured in a motorcycle crash reunited months later with the Jacksonville firefighters who helped save his life.

On Thursday, Joshua Davis got to personally thank the Rescue 43 crew for its quick response, which trauma surgeons said he wouldn't have survived without.

Davis was riding his motorcycle on Normandy Boulevard near Bicentennial Drive about 10:30 a.m. May 27 when the crash happened.

Davis, 29, was seriously injured. He spent 45 days in critical care and had nearly 15 surgeries.

He was wearing a helmet, but still had a lot of brain bruising, so he has no memory of the crash.

He said he can't remember anything from about four days before the crash until after he got out of the intensive care unit.

On Thursday, Davis shook the hands of the first responders who arrived at the scene of the crash. He thanked them for allowing him to be there today.

"It's a great feeling. I'm blessed to be alive all thanks to these guys and their quick reactions and quick thinking," Davis said.

"It's awesome to see the outcome of what you helped get started. It's what we do all the time. Makes you feel good," said Capt. Troy Jenschke, with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Davis still has a long recovery. He has months ahead of him of physical therapy and it could be up to a year before he can walk again.

